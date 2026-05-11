Six killed as Gujarat family’s taxi falls into Chamba gorge

Six people, including five tourists from a single family residing in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, were killed and four others seriously injured when their Toyota Innova taxi plunged nearly 150 feet into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district early on Monday.

The mangled remains of the taxi that rolled down 150 feet into a gorge in Chamba district on Monday, leaving six people dead. (HT Photo)

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The accident occurred around 4am near Salodka Dhari on the Lahru–Tunnuhatti road in the Kakira area when the family was travelling from Dalhousie to Manali.

Chamba superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Saklani said that the vehicle went out of control during a spell of heavy rain and high-velocity winds.

The deceased were identified as Lalit Bhai Phatnani, his wife Mamta Ben, Priyank Kanhaiya Lal, his wife Kajal, and their son Diyansh, as well as the driver, Jaswant Kumar, a resident of Mandi.

Local residents assisted the police in the rescue operation to retrieve the victims from the steep terrain.

People watching the rescue operation after the accident near Salodka Dhari on the Lahru–Tunnuhatti road in the Kakira area of Chamba district on Monday. The victims was travelling from Dalhousie to Manali. (HT Photo)

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{{^usCountry}} The four survivors, comprising two three-year-old children and their parents, were stabilised with first aid before being referred to the Tanda Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four survivors, comprising two three-year-old children and their parents, were stabilised with first aid before being referred to the Tanda Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The stretch of road was in poor condition and prone to landslides, eyewitnesses said, adding it lacked crash barriers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stretch of road was in poor condition and prone to landslides, eyewitnesses said, adding it lacked crash barriers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case was registered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Sections 281, 125A, and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent driving and endangering life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Sections 281, 125A, and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent driving and endangering life. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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