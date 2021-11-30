Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six killed in car collision in Haryana’s Kaithal
chandigarh news

Six killed in car collision in Haryana’s Kaithal

Six people were killed and four injured when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district on Tuesday morning
Six people were killed when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district of Haryana on Tuesday. (Representative photo)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Six people were killed and four injured when two cars collided near Pai village of Pundri block in Kaithal district on Tuesday morning.

Also read: ‘40 civilians killed in terror-related incidents in J&K this year’: Govt in LS

Police said four of the dead belonged to Satrod Khas village of Hisar district and the couple that died in the accident belonged to Safidon in Jind district.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal soon after the accident at 7am.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to initial reports, both families were going to attend weddings in Pundri and Kurukshetra.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh said that the first information report (FIR) will be registered after recording the statements of the injured and their relatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP