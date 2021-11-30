‘40 civilians killed in terror-related incidents in J&K this year’: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday that 40 civilians have been killed and 72 injured in Jammu and Kashmir in terror-related incidents till November 15 this year. The details were given by minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He also said that 35 personnel of the security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, were killed in such incidents till November 15 and 86 were injured.

Rai also informed about the steps taken by the government to protect civilians from anti-terror operations. These include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces and legal action in cases of terror funding.

Talking about the incident in Manipur, the Union minister said, “With regard to recent incident of ambush in Manipur, suspected insurgents ambushed the Assam Rifles convoy along Indo-Myanmar Border in Churachandpur district on 13th November, 2021 in which seven persons including five personnel of Assam Rifles and two civilians have laid down their lives. Besides, six Assam Rifles personnel were also injured in this incident.”

On Monday, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that 1,033 incidents of attacks by terrorists have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years. The highest number of incidents - 594 - were reported in 2019, according to details provided by minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt.

He also said that 196 incidents have taken place till November 15 this year.

"Number of terrorist attacks and number of security forces' personnel killed in these attacks have come down in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir in comparison with previous two years,” said Bhatt.