Six lose battle to Covid-19 in Chandigarh tricity, 663 contract infection

Covid-19 claimed the lives of six people in the tricity on Thursday, while 663 people were found infected.

Mohali led the tally with 321 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 226 and Panchkula with 116. Among the fatalities, three were reported in the UT, two in Mohali and one in Panchkula.

This was the fourth time in the last six days when Mohali reported over 300 cases, while in Panchkula, the cases shot past the 100 mark once again, after a gap of five days.

On March 19, Panchkula had reported 166 cases after over six months and the cases had remained below 100 since.

All deceased in UT women

It was also the first time this year that Chandigarh reported three deaths in a day, which pushed the death toll to 368.

The deceased were all women, a 78-year-old from Sector 19, a 72-year-old from Sector 39 and a 62-year-old from Sector 45.

With the 226 fresh infections, the city’s tally has reached 25,356, of which the active cases stand at 2,286.

As many as 16 deaths have already been reported this month against 18 in February.

Mohali’s active cases rise to 2,829

Mohali’s death toll reached 418 with the two casualties on Thursday, while actives cases soared to 2,829 with the latest cases.

Majority of these, at 214, were reported from Mohali city. The district’s case count stands at 24,806, of which 21,559 patients have been cured.

Five health workers test +ve in Panchkula

Among the 116 cases in Panchkula were five health workers. The latest fatality was a 71-year-old woman from Khol Fateh Singh.

The district has reported 12,296 cases so far, of which 880 are still active cases. As many as 11,265 patients have been cured and 151 have died.