Six Mohali shops fined 1.46 lakh for selling sub-standard food

The district administration has imposed a fine of ₹1.46 lakh on six shops for selling misbranded and sub-standard food items in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

District health officer Dr Subhash Kumar said the food safety wing of the district health department had carried out surprise checks at eateries in May and collected six food samples. These samples were sent for lab testing and all six failed the quality test.

Cases were filed in the court of additional deputy commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur Brar and a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on Bikanervala in Sector 74, ₹25,000 each on Katani Sweets in Phase 3B2, Best Price in Zirakpur and Cafeteria Quark City in Mohali, and ₹20,000 on Chawla Chicken in Phase 5.

Besides, a milk tanker in Zirakpur was fined ₹1,000 and on-the-spot challans were issued for unhygienic conditions in the shops.

Dr Kumar said under the Food Safety and Standards Act, it is mandatory for every food business owner to sell pure, unadulterated and nutritious items, and any violation will invite strict legal action. He also appealed to people to be vigilant and not to compromise on quality while purchasing food items.

Expiry date mandatory on sweet boxes

Dr Kumar warned sweet shopkeepers of action if the “best before date” was not mentioned on boxes and containers carrying sweets.

He said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020. The date has to be decided depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions, as per the FSSAI order.

He further said under the Food Safety and Standards Act, every food business owner was required to obtain a food safety licence or registration certificate depending on income. These can be obtained online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in.