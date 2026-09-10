Chandigarh, Six new sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 132 million litres per day are expected to be operational in Haryana by December 2027, officials said on Thursday.

Six new treatment plants to come up in Haryana

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At a review meeting on Wednesday evening, member secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Yogesh Kumar said the six sewage treatment plants are coming up at Bajghera, Khewra in Sonipat, Radaur Road in Yamunanagar, Dadlana in Panipat, Badshapur in Faridabad and Sodhapur in Panipat.

The six projects are expected to be completed by December 2027.

The State is simultaneously upgrading six STPs with a combined capacity of 304 million litres per day at Gohana, Sonaria in Rohtak, Line Par in Bahadurgarh, Hassanpur in Palwal, Dhanwapur in Gurugram and Bahrampur in Gurugram.

Several additional STP projects are advancing through tendering, technical evaluation, and other implementation stages.

The review also addressed proposed Common Effluent Treatment Plants to strengthen industrial waste water treatment. For the proposed 50 MLD CETP at Partapgarh in Faridabad, tenders were invited on August 10 and the last date for bid submission is September 14.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed 25 MLD CETP at Mirzapur in Faridabad is at the Detailed Project Report and estimate examination stage, while the estimate for the 15 MLD Badshahpur CETP has been prepared at ₹200.17 crore and is expected to move through the next approval stages, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed 25 MLD CETP at Mirzapur in Faridabad is at the Detailed Project Report and estimate examination stage, while the estimate for the 15 MLD Badshahpur CETP has been prepared at ₹200.17 crore and is expected to move through the next approval stages, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The review also addressed major pollution concerns related to key drains. In the old industrial area near Saini Colony in Panipat, a CETP is proposed to treat industrial effluent entering a drain.

The regional office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has inspected 14 units in the area, and action has been taken against four defaulting units.

Village-level sewage and waste water management remains a key component of the Yamuna Action Plan. As of September 9, five works had been completed, and seven were in progress.

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The State is advancing three new or proposed biogas plants with a combined capacity of 650 tonnes per day. The 400 TPD Rai-Jakhauli plant in Sonipat is under construction, while the 100 TPD Mohna-Ballabhgarh project in Faridabad has its estimate prepared and sent for approval of non-scheduled items.

These reviews highlighted Haryana's ongoing efforts to address water and air pollution through infrastructure development, regulatory enforcement, technology-enabled monitoring, and regular progress assessments, an official statement said.

During the Yamuna Action Plan review, the chief secretary assessed district-wise progress in sewage treatment plants, common effluent treatment plants, village wastewater management schemes, and biogas infrastructure across the Yamuna catchment.

Divisional Commissioners from Ambala, Faridabad, Rohtak, Gurugram, and Karnal presented their reports.

In a separate review, the chief secretary assessed Haryana's implementation of interventions identified by the Committee on Air Pollution in Delhi and NCR.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.