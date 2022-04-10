Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana

Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday.

Ludhiana Rural SSP suspended inspector Prem Singh, for not taking action on a complaint filed by one Maya Jatt when he was the station house officer at the Dakha police station due to political pressure.

ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court.

Another ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is deputed at the police lines of Ludhiana Rural police has been suspended for his links with criminals, and misbehaviour. ASI Major Singh, deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case. ASI Baljit Singh deputed in Khanna City has been suspended for delay in submitting chargesheet in a case of assault on a police team.

Similarly, ASI Sohan Singh, deputed in Khanna City has been suspended for delay in filing chargesheet in the court in a case he was investigating.

