Six policemen injured in mob attack at village in Bathinda

Six policemen, including Nandgarh station house officer (SHO) Ravinder Singh, were injured when a mob attacked the police team at Raike Kalan in Bathinda district on Wednesday night. Investigation underway at Raike Kalan in Bathinda district after a police team came under a mob attack on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

According to the first information report (FIR), the police team had to open 15 rounds of fire from an assault rifle and a carbine in the air to disperse the violent mob trying to target a village youngster, identified as Sonu.

Seven villagers, identified as Lovish, Rajan, Cheetoo, Laadi, Balwinder Babbu Singh, Pada and Gagi, were booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault on a public servant in the execution of his duty), and 118 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police sources said that the SHO was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on his arm and he was rushed to a private hospital in Bathinda.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal visited the crime spot on Thursday morning and said some villagers had been rounded up for their involvement in the crime.

The sources said that a section of residents of Raike Kalan, 45km from the district headquarters, had organised a mela at a local dera. During the programme, a clash broke out between two groups. In the melee, a person identified as Sonu was chased by a mob, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Sonu rushed to the house of Balwinder Singh and the house owner locked the main door to protect youngster from the mob.

Officials said that a police team from Nandgarh was already deployed at Raike Kalan to maintain law and order as a large congregation was expected to attend the annual fair.

The situation turned grim when a group of villagers scaled the wall of Balwinder’s house to gain access to Sonu, who was hiding inside.

The mob attacked the house with stones, bricks and lathis.

As the situation worsened, the police team led by SHO Ravinder Singh intervened to pacify the villagers.

The FIR said that Lovish attacked the SHO with a sword and the police officer suffered serious injuries on his left arm.

Later, the mob targeted a police vehicle and a private bus parked nearby. The police team had to open 15 rounds of fire in self defence. Finally, the mob dispersed.