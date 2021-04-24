Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six Punjabis repatriated from Dubai
Six Punjabis repatriated from Dubai

SP Singh Oberoi, a Dubai businessman who runs an NGO, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, facilitated repatriation of the people and arranged their immigration, stay and airfare
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 01:14 AM IST
As many as six people from Punjab, including two women, who were allegedly duped by travel agents and were stranded in Dubai, have been repatriated and reunited with their families on Friday.

Dr SP Singh Oberoi, a Dubai businessman who runs an NGO, Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, facilitated repatriation of the people and arranged their immigration, stay and airfare.

Giving details, Oberoi said, “These people were from economically weaker families and they had suffered many setbacks after being cheated in Dubai. They were so emotional during their repatriation and cried at Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar.”

“Due to financial constraints, many parents in Punjab and other states fall prey to greedy agents and send their innocent daughters and sons for jobs in Arab countries. Unfortunately, boys fall prey to fake or defaulting companies and most of the girls are sold to landlords or other businessmen. As a result, the health of many girls deteriorates but it becomes very difficult for them to get out of that trap. We receive many phone calls daily from children who are stranded in Arab countries after being deceived by travel agents”, Oberoi added.

Oberoi said the four men Jobanjit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Baljit Singh and Avtar Singh, who arrived on Friday, belong to Sankarpur village in Gurdaspur district.

