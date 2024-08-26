Six stolen phones, 2 vehicles recovered; three arrested in Ludhiana

The Ladhowal police arrested three accused on charges of snatching and vehicle lifting, officials said. The police recovered six mobile phones and two stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Jaspal Singh alias Gora, Karan Singh and Rahul Singh of Nawan Razapur village of Ladhowal.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP West) Gurdev Singh said they arrested the accused from a vacant plot near New Rishi Nagar following a tip-off. On frisking them, police recovered six mobile phones and later seized two motorcycles.

The ACP added that the accused used to rob commuters of their mobile phones and other valuables. The accused were also involved in vehicle lifting. A case under sections 304, 303 (2), 341 (2) and 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused at Ladhowal police station. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, he said.