 Six two-wheelers damaged at Chandigarh's SD College in tree branch collapse
Six two-wheelers damaged at Chandigarh’s SD College in tree branch collapse

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 20, 2024 06:21 AM IST

Standing three storeys high, the tree is not old or decaying and bears mangoes every alternate season, said staff members of the college

Students had a narrow escape after branches of a mango tree suddenly collapsed at the entrance of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College in Sector 32 on Tuesday afternoon.

The damaged vehicles at SD College, Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)
The damaged vehicles at SD College, Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

While no one was injured, around six two-wheelers were damaged in the incident. Standing three storeys high, the tree is not old or decaying and bears mangoes every alternate season, said staff members.

Principal Ajay Sharma said the tree was maintained by the UT forest department and hadn’t been pruned since he had took charge as the principal over two years back. “There are around five such trees on the campus that need pruning. We have written to the department to prune them as we are not authorised to do it.”

Sharma added that the college will foot the repair bills of the students’ two-wheelers damaged in the incident. He said after the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident in July 2022, the UT forest department had inspected the mango tree, but he will seek a fresh inspection, as some trees were over 40 years old, planted even before the college was established.

