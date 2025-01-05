Ski enthusiasts smile as Gulmarg dons thick white mantle

Ski enthusiasts are delighted as the January snowfall this year has led to Gulmarg resort donning a thick white cloak. In the last season, more than 13.8 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg. (Photo: X)

With significant snowfall early in the month, the skiing at Gulmarg is likely to start in the second week of January, much to the delight of hoteliers and others earning their livelihoods from tourism-related businesses.

The ski resort of Gulmarg has snow accumulation more than two feet already, which will go up with more snowfall expected in the next three days.

Over the past three to four years, Gulmarg was hit by low snowfall in January, cutting down on tourism and leading to cancellations of booking.

“Early snowfall helps with tourism. Because of lack of snowfall last year, a lot of cancellations happened and January looked bad. This year looks much better. Tourists will come and experience winter games such as skiing and snowboarding. Some just want to play with the snow,” says hotelier Aquib Chaya.

Gulmarg is known across the globe for its powdery snow and most skiers prefer it in winters. Over the past few years, J&K has seen a spike in number of tourists.

“Yes, skiing has already started in Gulmarg. This time, the depth of snow is more than two feet,” said Farhat Naik, who is an acclaimed skier and has been sharing beautiful pictures of the resort using his social media accounts.

Former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said,“This year, Gulmarg and other parts have already received good snowfall. This will definitely attract tourist influx towards Kashmir,” he said, and added that Gulmarg and Pahalgam are getting better response.

“Now, Pahalgam is getting good response as well. In coming years, we expect more such hill stations to be developed with all facilities in place. It will make Kashmir more attractive for winter tourism,” he said.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who is also a good skier, visited Gulmarg earlier in the week.

He was accompanied by local MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah.

“Met with Hon MLA Gulmarg @FarooqShah_JKNC to discuss with him the preparations for the forthcoming season. With the recent snowfall & more expected in the next few days the winter tourist/ski season is finally beginning,” Omar said in a post on micro-blogging platform X. He shared some pictures of Gulmarg Valley draped in white snow.

Omar also shared pictures of the ski resort in Pahalgam, which donned a similar white look. The Gulmarg gondola, one of the Asia’s largest and highest cable car ringed by pine forests and snow capped Himalayan mountain peaks, takes skiers and snowboarders to heights of 3,900 to 4,100 metres to Apharwat Mountain.