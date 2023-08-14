UTCA T20 Cricket Domestic League: Skipper Manan’s stellar knock steers Rose Zone to thumping win

Skipper Manan Vohra’s scintillating knock of 63 off 36 balls steered his team Rose Zone to a six-wicket win over Sukhna Zone during the ongoing UTCA T20 Cricket Domestic League being played at Sector 16 Stadium on Sunday. HT Image

Batting first, Sukhna Zone scored 127/5 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Nehal Pajni emerged as top scorer followed with 40 runs. Vikas and Sagar Sarahan contributed with 35 and 31 respectively, while Arman and Abhishek Saini picked two wickets each.

In reply, Manan Vohra blasted the bowlers with two sixes and four boundaries with his opening knock of 63, helping his side to surpass the target at the loss of four wickets in the 18th over. Shrey Sidana contributed with 26 runs.

Later in the day, in another rain-interrupted match, Plaza Zone defeated Rock Zone with VJD method by 17 runs.

Batting first, Plaza Zone scored 124/7 in twenty overs with Akshit Rana being the top-scorer with 33. Bhavesh Saini scored 31, while Tavleen Singh added 23 runs. Raman Bishnoi took three wickets to emerge as the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Rock Zone got off to a dismal start as half of the team went back to pavilion with 53 on the board in tenth over. Thereafter, rain intervened and revised the score with VJD method declared Plaza Zone by 17 runs. Gurinder Singh of Plaza took maximum three wickets.