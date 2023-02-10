SKM to resume stir, farmers to reach Delhi on March 20

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 farm unions formed in 2020 to lead the agitation against the now repealed three contentious farm laws, has decided to resume its agitation for the pending demands from March 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision was taken at the meeting of the SKM leader held at Kurukshetra on Thursday.

“We have decided to resume the agitation from March 20. Lakhs of farmers from across the country will reach Delhi on March 20 to resume the agitation for the pending demands, including the guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and a loan waiver,” said SKM leader Yudhvir Singh, addressing the media persons after the meeting.

The morcha had suspended its agitation on December 11, 2021, and the farmers had said that they will resume the agitation if their demands are not met.

“We have not decided yet whether the agitation will be indefinite, but on March 20 farmers will reach, and the next decision will be taken after a meeting there”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that their key demands include a complete loan waiver for farmers, guaranteed MSP, withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation.

“It is up to the government. If the government doesn’t accept our demands, we will be left with any other option but to resume the agitation,” he said.

The SKM members also said that they will hold the Kisan Mahapanchayat in front of the Parliament and they will condemn the union finance minister for tabling anti-farmer budget.