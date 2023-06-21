Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Slain gangster Mandeep Singh Toofan’s aide held with pistol in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Slain gangster Mandeep Singh Toofan’s aide held with pistol in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Jun 21, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Toofan, along with another gangster Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, who were said to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, were killed during a clash with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Goindwal Central jail in February this year

Police have arrested slain gangster Mandeep Singh alias Toofan’s close associate Harjinder Singh alias Ladi of Khakh village falling under the Khadoor Sahib sub-division and seized an illegal pistol from his possession.

Vaironwal station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh said Harjinder Singh alias Ladi was arrested from his home on Monday.
Vaironwal station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh said Harjinder Singh alias Ladi was arrested from his home on Monday.

According to police, Ladi was out on bail in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Ladi was arrested for providing shelter to Toofan, one of the shooters in the Moose Wala killing case, around a year ago.

Toofan, along with another gangster Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, who were said to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, were killed during a clash with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Goindwal Central jail in February this year.

"We had information that he was in possession of an illegal firearm. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol from him," he said. Ladi has been booked under the Arms Act at Vaironwal police station.

Meanwhile, Ladi’s family members protested outside Vaironwal police station, terming his arrest as ‘illegal’. The SHO, however, said the family members are trying to mislead.

