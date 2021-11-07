Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Slashing fuel price cruel joke, says former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal
chandigarh news

Slashing fuel price cruel joke, says former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal said the relief was “too little, too late”; Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla said the BJP-led municipal corporation has failed on all fronts
Senior Congress leader and former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal addressing a meeting of Congress leaders and workers at the Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, Chandigarh. (Gurtej Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Terming the cut in petrol and diesel prices as a “cruel joke”, senior Congress leader and former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday said the relief was “too little, too late”.

Bansal addressed meetings of Congress leaders and workers at the Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, and later, a public meeting in Sector 34 organised by the area councillor, Ravinder Kaur Gujral.

Bansal said, “The prices were increased by 30 to 40 and relief given is 5 to 10 which is very less. The BJP-led Central government has become totally insensitive towards the common man.”

Subhash Chawla, president, Chandigarh Congress, said, “The BJP-led municipal corporation has failed on all fronts.”

Ravinder Kaur Gujral, area councillor, said, “The BJP cheated the residents by increasing water tariff and levying other taxes on them.” Meanwhile, HS Lucky, general secretary and chief spokesperson, city Congress, said the party would be stepping up its campaign in the coming days and lots of prominent party leaders would be coming to the city.

RELATED STORIES

AAP new joinings

Former vice-president of the BSP Shiv Kumar Nathi along with his brother Deshraj Shanawar and his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Saturday.

AAP co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra formally inducted Shiv Kumar and his supporters into the party fold.

Chhabra said the joining of Shiv Kumar had strengthened the AAP in Ward No 7, as Kumar had secured a lot of votes in the municipal corporation elections held in 2011 and is known as an honest leader among the people.

