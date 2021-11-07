Slashing fuel price cruel joke, says former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal

Terming the cut in petrol and diesel prices as a “cruel joke”, senior Congress leader and former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday said the relief was “too little, too late”.

Bansal addressed meetings of Congress leaders and workers at the Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan, Sector 35, and later, a public meeting in Sector 34 organised by the area councillor, Ravinder Kaur Gujral.

Bansal said, “The prices were increased by ₹30 to 40 and relief given is ₹5 to ₹10 which is very less. The BJP-led Central government has become totally insensitive towards the common man.”

Subhash Chawla, president, Chandigarh Congress, said, “The BJP-led municipal corporation has failed on all fronts.”

Ravinder Kaur Gujral, area councillor, said, “The BJP cheated the residents by increasing water tariff and levying other taxes on them.” Meanwhile, HS Lucky, general secretary and chief spokesperson, city Congress, said the party would be stepping up its campaign in the coming days and lots of prominent party leaders would be coming to the city.

AAP new joinings

Former vice-president of the BSP Shiv Kumar Nathi along with his brother Deshraj Shanawar and his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Saturday.

AAP co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra formally inducted Shiv Kumar and his supporters into the party fold.

Chhabra said the joining of Shiv Kumar had strengthened the AAP in Ward No 7, as Kumar had secured a lot of votes in the municipal corporation elections held in 2011 and is known as an honest leader among the people.