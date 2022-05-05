Slow pace of projects to build approach road, beautify Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home in Ludhiana: Revolutionary’s kin go on chain hunger strike

Dissatisfied with the slow pace of projects to establish a direct route to the ancestral home of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara mohalla and beautification of its surroundings, his relatives and members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust went on a chain hunger strike outside the revolutionary leader’s house on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded that the projects be completed by May 15, Sukhdev’s birth anniversary, and said the chain hunger strike will continue until the government gave them written assurance that the projects will be completed at the earliest. “Five protesters will sit on chain hunger strike everyday unless our demands are met,” they said.

Around a dozen market associations, religious and political organisations , including the Lakkar Bazar Market Association, Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh (Sarafa Bazar), and the ABVP, have extended support to the agitation.

Accusing the AAP government of using freedom fighters to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections, but ignoring Sukhdev and Shivaram Hari Rajguru, the protesters said only Bhagat Singh’s portraits had been installed in government offices.

Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust president Ashok Thapar said, “We have been running from pillar to post in government offices for over a decade to get a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazar, but to no avail.”

“It has been a year since the project was approved, but the administration and civic body have failed to complete formalities. Visitors have to navigate narrow streets and many residents are unaware that Sukhdev’s ancestral house stands in the city. The MC’s project to beautify the ancestral house is also progressing at snail’s pace. The entire area around the house has been dug up,” said Ashok Thapar.

The trust’s secretary, Tribhuvan Thapar, said, “The AAP government has made tall claims regarding fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters, but they are being ignored on ground level. Only 40 square-yard land has to be acquired for providing a direct approach to the house, but authorities have been delaying the process.”

“No AAP leader or MLA has approached. The chain hunger strike will continue from 10am to 5pm everyday till May 15. We will also wear black batches as a mark of protest during Sukhdev’s birth anniversary celebrations,” the protesters said.

Congress district president Ashwani Sharma and area councillor Anil Parti met protesting members, and assured them that they will take up the matter with authorities.