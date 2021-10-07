Slum dwellers’ proprietary rights: Mohali DC proposes committee to establish land ownership

The district administration on Wednesday directed municipal corporation officials to expedite the process of tendering proprietary rights to slum dwellers under BASERA scheme.

Chairing the second meeting of the SARRC, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia proposed a committee comprising officials of the revenue department and PUDA and municipal town planner to establish land ownership, so that no issues come up during transfer of proprietary rights.

She said that this team will demark the land with accuracy and use state-of-the-art machines to determine the total dwelling units and their area.

Kalia exhorted the officials to complete the process of surveying beneficiaries in two weeks, so that the process of publication of lists and objections could be called in time.

According to this Act, slum dwellers will get the rights of ownership upto 30 square metre in municipal corporations, 45 square metre in municipal councils and 60 square metre in Nagar Panchayat area.

ADC (urban development) Pooja Grewal, municipal commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg, Mohali SDM Harbans Singh and tehsildar Vikas Sharma were also present during the meeting.