Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums

Chandigarh’s incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city.

Slums, without an exception, are part of today’s urban landscape all across the country. But for India’s first planned city, it is ironic to be dotted by big and small slums, particularly, to the south of Madhya Marg.

The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh’s original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.

Design gaps

“Post-1967, there was a major spurt in construction activity in the city and hundreds of construction workers were brought in. But there was no plan for housing them. As a result, temporary shelters turned into slums and more and more migrants started coming in, many with their families. The process continues till date,” says Dr Bindu Duggal, associate professor, Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID).

Sumit Kaur, former UT chief architect, says, “There was a mandate for construction of 13 categories of government houses and some private houses. But somehow, housing for service people was forgotten. Later, Chandigarh tried to provide housing through rehabilitation schemes.”

But a more liberal rehabilitation policy attracted people from neighbouring cities to Chandigarh. “Migrants workers employed in Mohali and Panchkula also settled in Chandigarh with an expectation of getting housing here under resettlement schemes,” said Kaur.

The nexus that fueled slum growth

Dr SS Bhatti, former principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture, said, “Slums are shadows of urbanisation. In Chandigarh, through the political-bureaucratic connivance, urban spaces that lack basic living infrastructure have mushroomed.”

Two types of nexuses developed in the city which led to growth of slums. The nexus continues to this day.

“Some political activists started doing business by renting out spaces for jhuggis to migrant workers, and even brought migrant workers to such slums,” said, Satya Pal Jain, former Member of Parliament of Chandigarh.

These politicians also provided slum dwellers protection from field officials of the enforcement agencies. For them, the slums also became a vote bank, which were to be protected against any government anti-encroachment drive.

On the official side, administration’s field staff turned a blind eye to slum growth, eying quick buck. Officials allowed illegal colonies’ address to be used for different government documents like ration card, etc.

Flawed initial rehabilitation attempts

The ill-planned initial rehabilitation process also encouraged expansion of slums in the city. People were given ownership without first getting the land vacated and ownership was also given.

“Some people even after allotment of new houses kept living in their shanties and rented out their allotted unit. Some others shifted to new units, but either rented out their shanties or let their relatives occupy these,” said Jain.

Then, the piecemeal way of setting up rehabilitation colonies and slum demolition sent a message that one can not only get away with encroaching public land but can also get government housing for free if one encroaches.

