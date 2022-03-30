Smart City Mission: Court Complex, DC and CP office in Ludhiana to be under 24/7 surveillance

Waking up from the slumber after the bomb blast in Ludhiana Court Complex in December last year, the municipal corporation (MC) has approved a project to keep the Court Complex, deputy commisioner’s (DC) office, office of commissioner of police (CP) in mini secretariat under 24/7 surveillance.

The 27/4 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in the court complex and the offices under the Smart City Mission. It has also been decided that high resolution cameras will also be installed at the entry points of mini secretariat.

The project was approved in the meeting of city-level Technical Committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) held under the chairmanship of MC commissioner-cum-CEO of LSCL, Pardeep Sabharwal, on Wednesday evening.

One of the directors of LSCL, Sanjay Goel, said the committee has suggested few changes in the detailed project, which will be made in the coming days, after which the file will be sent to the state-level technical committee for getting necessary approvals. “The judges and lawyers had raised concern over the security after the bomb blast and a control room will also be established in mini secretariat for surveillance through cameras,” he said.

Apart from this, the committee also gave necessary approvals for installing unique identification (UID) plates outside 4.30 lakh properties in the city. Also, the project to establish vertical gardens at the pillars of southern bypass flyovers was approved.

Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed constable, had died while allegedly planting the bomb in the Court Complex on December 23 last year.