Chandigarh sees a dip in carbon emissions

As per the data shared by Smart City Limited in the run-up to World Environment Day on June 5, the city has saved over 875 tonne carbon emissions between December 2020 and April 2023. Municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra has credited this dip to success of the public bike sharing project and adaptive traffic control system (ATCS). The bike sharing project, which was started in December 2020 as a pilot, followed by three phases, has a total of 3,750 bicycles at 465 docking stations across the city. (HT File Photo)

The two environment-friendly projects have been implemented under the smart city project.

The bike sharing project, which was started in December 2020 as a pilot, followed by three phases, has a total of 3,750 bicycles at 465 docking stations across the city.

Talking about the benefits of the project, Mitra said that more than 3,00,000 users have registered and a total of 8,75,000 rides, covering over 35,00,000 km, have been completed.”

She added that this has saved over 875 tonne of CO2 emissions so far.

Mitra said that the bike sharing project is a step towards reducing air pollution and promoting a healthy lifestyle among residents and cycling, e-biking and walking can help tackle the climate crisis.

As per the data, ATCS is saving 61 tonne greenhouse gas emissions and ₹25 lakh fuel every month. Under the project, smart traffic signals have been set up with sensors that can detect the pressure of approaching traffic. This information is then sent to the ATCS control centre and the signals adapt to the real-time traffic and the timings are changed accordingly. This system has been implemented at 40 intersections.

“Based on output from the traffic sensors, average fuel saving, travel time reduction and greenhouse gas emissions were calculated and it was found that the system has saved 61 tonne of greenhouse gas emissions and ₹25 lakh in fuel per month,” Mitra said.