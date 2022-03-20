Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smoke erupts in goods train at Ludhiana railway station, mishap averted

According to the officials, a patrolling team of the GRP led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana saw smoke coming out of a coach of a goods train stationed at the central line between track 1 and 2 at the Ludhiana railway station around 10:15pm
The staff of Ludhiana reailway station drove the goods train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government Railway Police officials on March 18 evening were certainly quick off the mark in timely snuffing out fire inside a parked goods train at the Ludhiana railway station.

According to the officials, a patrolling team of the GRP led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana saw smoke coming out of a coach of a goods train stationed at the central line between track 1 and 2 at the station around 10:15pm, after which they rushed near the train but failed to enter inside since the smoke was coming out of both the entry gates of the said coach.

The team immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the concerned railway staff.

The railway staff drove the train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke.

According to the officials, there were no goods inside the train at the time of the incident.

As per the sources, the goods from the said train were taken down at Rajpura station and only straw was there in the train.

“We are checking the reason behind the heavy smoke. We are suspecting that someone threw a cigarette inside the coach but fortunately things were controlled timely,” a railway official said.

