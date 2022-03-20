Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Smoke erupts in goods train at Ludhiana railway station, mishap averted
chandigarh news

Smoke erupts in goods train at Ludhiana railway station, mishap averted

According to the officials, a patrolling team of the GRP led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana saw smoke coming out of a coach of a goods train stationed at the central line between track 1 and 2 at the Ludhiana railway station around 10:15pm
The staff of Ludhiana reailway station drove the goods train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke. (HT PHOTO)
The staff of Ludhiana reailway station drove the goods train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government Railway Police officials on March 18 evening were certainly quick off the mark in timely snuffing out fire inside a parked goods train at the Ludhiana railway station.

According to the officials, a patrolling team of the GRP led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana saw smoke coming out of a coach of a goods train stationed at the central line between track 1 and 2 at the station around 10:15pm, after which they rushed near the train but failed to enter inside since the smoke was coming out of both the entry gates of the said coach.

The team immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the concerned railway staff.

The railway staff drove the train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke.

According to the officials, there were no goods inside the train at the time of the incident.

As per the sources, the goods from the said train were taken down at Rajpura station and only straw was there in the train.

“We are checking the reason behind the heavy smoke. We are suspecting that someone threw a cigarette inside the coach but fortunately things were controlled timely,” a railway official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out