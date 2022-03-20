Smoke erupts in goods train at Ludhiana railway station, mishap averted
Government Railway Police officials on March 18 evening were certainly quick off the mark in timely snuffing out fire inside a parked goods train at the Ludhiana railway station.
According to the officials, a patrolling team of the GRP led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana saw smoke coming out of a coach of a goods train stationed at the central line between track 1 and 2 at the station around 10:15pm, after which they rushed near the train but failed to enter inside since the smoke was coming out of both the entry gates of the said coach.
The team immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the concerned railway staff.
The railway staff drove the train to an outer area to avoid mishap at the station, showered water inside the train and also used the fire extinguishers to control the smoke.
According to the officials, there were no goods inside the train at the time of the incident.
As per the sources, the goods from the said train were taken down at Rajpura station and only straw was there in the train.
“We are checking the reason behind the heavy smoke. We are suspecting that someone threw a cigarette inside the coach but fortunately things were controlled timely,” a railway official said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics