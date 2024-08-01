Smuggler caught with 3.5-kg heroin, 1 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Amritsar police on Thursday busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a smuggler, Gurmej Singh, after recovering 3.5kg of heroin and ₹1 lakh drug money from him. Amritsar police on Thursday busted a trans-border narcotic smuggling network with the arrest of a smuggler, Gurmej Singh, after recovering 3.5kg of heroin and ₹ 1 lakh drug money from him. (Representational photo)

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that Gurmej was in touch with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler who used drones to drop heroin consignments from across the border.

Dhillon said the police had inputs that Gurmej, a resident of Bhindi Saidan near Ajnala, had retrieved the drug consignment and was waiting to deliver it in Chheharta area of Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, police teams from Chheharta under the overall supervision of DCP, investigation, Harpreet Singh Mandher laid a trap and caught the accused from Ghanupur Kale. His motorcycle was also impounded.

A case was registered.