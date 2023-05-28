Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: Medallists of Para Archery World Ranking Tournament honoured

J&K: Medallists of Para Archery World Ranking Tournament honoured

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 28, 2023 12:00 AM IST

The shrine board’s archers won five medals for India, securing second position in the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament

The chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg on Saturday felicitated Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Jyoti Baliyan--the three archers groomed at the sports complex of the board at Katra.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg with medallists of Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Jammu on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg with medallists of Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in Jammu on Saturday. (HT Photo)

They recently participated and won five medals at the Para Archery World Ranking Tournament held at Czech Republic.

Kuldeep Vedwan and Abhilasha Chaudhary, archery coach of the shrine board, who accompanied the Indian contingent to Czech Republic, were also honoured on the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Rakesh and Sheetal Devi won gold in the compound open mixed team and compound men open doubles.

Sheetal and Jyoti clinched silver in compound women’s open and bronze in compound women’s doubles.

The shrine board’s archers won five medals for India, in the total tally, by which the country secured second position in the event.

Garg congratulated the achievers of for their performance.

.

