Snatcher lands in police net in Chandigarh

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 04:23 AM IST

The victim, Usha, said she was walking near the gurdwara when the motorcycle-borne accused snatched her bag and sped away.

Ten days after a Sector-40 resident lost her handbag, containing her mobile phone and some money, to a snatcher, police arrested the accused on Saturday (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ten days after a Sector-40 resident lost her handbag, containing her mobile phone and some money, to a snatcher, police arrested the accused on Saturday.

He has been identified as Manjeet Singh alias Rana of Jhujhar Nagar, Mohali.

The incident had taken place on December 14.

The victim, Usha, said she was walking near the gurdwara when the motorcycle-borne accused snatched her bag and sped away. The case was registered under Sections 379A (snatching) and Section 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station, on December 24.

On why it took so long to register a case, officials privy to the matter said the complainant is a senior citizen and was initially reluctant to file a complaint.

5k,mobile to be snatched from scooterist

Mohali: Three motorcycle-borne men snatched a mobile and 5,000 from a scooterist, while he was attending a phone call in Sector 94, Mohali, around 3 pm, on Saturday.

Police booked unidentified snatchers on the complaint of the victim Ashok Rai, a private civil contractor, who resides in Sector 70, Mohali. The complainant said that he was driving towards Sector 70, when the accused stopped his scooter.

He said that one of them hit him with a sharp edged weapon, while seeking mobile and cash. “Even I hit him with my helmet. However, he pointed a gun at me, following which I gave him my phone and the money with me. I had another phone, with which I called the police after they left.”

The victim could only partially note the number of the vehicle. A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms act will be added after the probe is completed.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
