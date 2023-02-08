Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snatchers in car take away woman’s purse in Chandigarh

Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:26 AM IST

A woman waiting for a bus near Government Model High School, Sector 38 West, Chandigarh, became the latest victim of snatchers who took away her purse on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Snatchers struck again in Chandigarh, this time riding a car. A woman waiting for a bus near Government Model High School, Sector 38 West, became the latest victim of snatchers who took away her purse on Monday.

The victim, Madhu, 27, a resident of Jhampur, Mohali, told the police that she works at a medical store in Dadumajra Colony. On Monday evening, she was waiting for a bus in Sector 38 West to return home, when a car stopped near her.

Two men were inside the car, and the one on her side got off and snatched her purse, before fleeing in the car with his accomplice. She said her purse contained her mobile phone and 21,000 in cash.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

