Snatchers on the prowl, target two women in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 10, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Two women fell prey to snatchers in two separate incidents in the city and lost 20,000 in cash and a gold chain. The police lodged two separate FIRs and initiated investigation.

The police lodged two separate FIRs for the snatching incidents in Ludhiana and initiated investigation. (HT Photo)
In the first case, 54-year-old Manju Saggar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, Kochar Market, was robbed of her purse outside her home. A bike-borne miscreant snatched the purse the moment she stepped out of the house to go to the market. Saggar raised an alarm, and onlookers were able to apprehend the accused. The purse, which contained 20,000 in cash, was recovered from him. The accused, identified as Sahil Adya alias Sau, a resident of Budh Vihar Colony, Tajpur Bet, Bhamia.

ASI Jasveer Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that a case had been registered against Sahil Adya at Division number 5 police station, and the police are reviewing his previous criminal records.

In the second incident, a Delhi-based woman, Seema Gogla, 55, had her gold chain snatched while shopping in Model Town Market. Gogla, who had come to Ludhiana with her daughter to visit relatives, was walking near Gulati Chowk when an unidentified man on a bike snatched her chain and fled the scene. Despite efforts by bystanders to catch the thief, he managed to escape.

The Model Town police have registered a case against the unidentified accused. The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspect.

