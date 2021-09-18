Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Snatching: Two men on bike rob fruit vendor of 17,000, phone in Mohali
chandigarh news

Snatching: Two men on bike rob fruit vendor of 17,000, phone in Mohali

The men on bike approached his cart late at night, thrashed him and fled with his phone, cash and debit card
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:39 AM IST
The victim was thrashed by the men on bike and he sustained injuries after which he was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a roadside fruit seller of 17,000, his mobile phone and debit card near the Verka roundabout in Phase 6 on Thursday night.

The victim, Prabhu Chaudhary, a resident of Phase 1, told the police that the robbers approached his cart around 11.30pm. They thrashed him, before fleeing with his money, phone and debit card.

Chaudhary suffered injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6. A case under Sections 379B and 323 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras for leads about the robbers.

