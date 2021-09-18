Snatching: Two men on bike rob fruit vendor of 17,000, phone in Mohali

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a roadside fruit seller of ₹17,000, his mobile phone and debit card near the Verka roundabout in Phase 6 on Thursday night.

The victim, Prabhu Chaudhary, a resident of Phase 1, told the police that the robbers approached his cart around 11.30pm. They thrashed him, before fleeing with his money, phone and debit card.

Chaudhary suffered injuries and was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6. A case under Sections 379B and 323 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. Police are scanning nearby CCTV cameras for leads about the robbers.