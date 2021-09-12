Snow in higher reaches: HRTC’s Delhi-Leh bus services suspended

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) suspended its Delhi-Leh bus services on Sunday as a precautionary measure after high mountain passes on the Manali-Leh highway experienced snowfall.

There has been a fresh spell of snow on the 4,850-metre Baralacha La and 5,238-metre Tanglang La pass. Though the road is clear for traffic, the Leh-Delhi bus service has been temporarily suspended for the safety of passengers, said Mangal Chand Manepa, HRTC regional manager, Lahaul-Spiti.

He said the bus route will be permanently closed for the winter season after September 15 if the bad weather prevails. The route, which is the longest of HRTC, covering a distance of more than 1,000 kilometres, is also the most dangerous as it passes through five highest mountain passes.

The bus services remained suspended for over 21 months due to Covid-19 before resuming on July 1 this year. Every year, the service is suspended for winter months.

Dhauladhar range has also experienced its first spell of snow. The snow and rain has brought the mercury down in the state.

NH-5 blocked, restored

Meanwhile, the Shimla-Kinnaur highway (NH-5) was blocked for hours due to a massive landslide at Badal near Jeori in Rampur subdivision. No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, many commuters were stranded on both sides of the road.

The district administration and highway authorities immediately pressed personnel and machinery into service. The road was restored by late evening. MeT officials had earlier issued a yellow alert in view of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning across the state.

Monsoon may withdraw by Sept 26

As per Met officials, monsoon will be weak from Monday onwards and may withdraw from the state by September 26. However, bad weather is likely to prevail till September 17.

Till September 12, Himachal has recorded 17% deficit rain. The state has got a cumulative rainfall of 584.9mm against the normal 705.4mm. Kullu and Mandi are the only two districts having recorded 30% and 5% surplus rain. Mandi received 1,049.5mm rain against the normal 1,003mm and Kullu 595.8mm against the normal rainfall of 457.7mm.

With only 94.9mm rain against a normal of 347mm, Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest -73% deficit, followed by Chamba -43% and Sirmaur -27%.

As many as 379 people have died in rain-related incidents this season in the state, while public and private property amounting to ₹998 crore has been lost. Thirteen people have been missing.

In the last 24 hours, Ghamroor was the wettest place, recording 77mm of rain, followed by Joginderngar (35mm), Sangrah (30mm), Kandaghat (25.4mm), Hamirpur (24mm), Shimla (22mm), Solan (17.6mm) and Dalhousie (17mm).