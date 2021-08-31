Social media has become a university of lies: Manish Tewari

Former Union minister and Congress’ member of parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari on Monday said that social media has become a university of lies as rumours spread faster and wider than true information.

Tewari, who was speaking on the 13th foundation day of SAS Nagar Press Club, added that most people these days spend more time on social media platforms. “Misinformation spreads faster and by the time the authorities concerned react, it is too late,” he said.

Lashing out at the NDA government, Tewari said, “Media houses are scared and working under tremendous pressure. It is like any undeclared emergency in the country. Whenever they bring out the truth, investigating agencies are sent after them.”

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who was also present on the occasion, said that media should play an important role in exposing crime, protecting public health and safety and preventing the public from being misled by statements from an individual or organisation.

Among others who spoke at the event included senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi.

Pawan Diwan, chairperson, Punjab Large Industrial Development Board and Umang Jindal, founder, Homeland group, were also present on the occasion.