Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soil fertility of waterlogged land in Haryana to be improved
chandigarh news

Soil fertility of waterlogged land in Haryana to be improved

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:38 AM IST
According to the Haryana Water Resources Authority, the target of improving soil fertility of one lakh acre land in a year has been set after completing the first phase of land survey in four districts. (IStock)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

At least 1.80 lakh acre land is either saline or waterlogged in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana, it has emerged after a survey that will also be conducted in Nuh, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts in the next phase.

According to Haryana Water Resources Authority chairperson Keshni Anand Arora, the target of improving soil fertility of one lakh acre land in a year has been set after completing the first phase of land survey in four districts.

She said the water resources authority is working on a comprehensive plan to deal with the problem of falling water level and waterlogging in different districts of the state.

Arora said the groundwater level of 14 districts is depleting, while nine districts are facing the problem of waterlogging.

“In the first phase of the scheme, land survey has been done in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri, in which 1,80,424 acre land is saline or waterlogged,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC declines bail to Gurugram juvenile accused of murder

Bargari sacrilege: Accused dera followers seek CBI probe papers

Relief to Haryana farmers as rice millers join procurement

15 private buses plying without taxes in Punjab impounded
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP