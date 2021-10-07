Soil fertility of waterlogged land in Haryana to be improved

At least 1.80 lakh acre land is either saline or waterlogged in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana, it has emerged after a survey that will also be conducted in Nuh, Bhiwani, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts in the next phase.

According to Haryana Water Resources Authority chairperson Keshni Anand Arora, the target of improving soil fertility of one lakh acre land in a year has been set after completing the first phase of land survey in four districts.

She said the water resources authority is working on a comprehensive plan to deal with the problem of falling water level and waterlogging in different districts of the state.

Arora said the groundwater level of 14 districts is depleting, while nine districts are facing the problem of waterlogging.

“In the first phase of the scheme, land survey has been done in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri, in which 1,80,424 acre land is saline or waterlogged,” she added.