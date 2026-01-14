Solan tragedy: Charred remains found from fire incident site

A day after a major fire incident in the old bus stand area of the Arki market in Himachal’s Solan district, police on Tuesday said that some smaller bodily remains were recovered which are being sent to FSL for DNA analysis for further identification. A day after a major fire incident in the old bus stand area of the Arki market in Himachal’s Solan district, police on Tuesday said that some smaller bodily remains were recovered which are being sent to FSL for DNA analysis for further identification. (Representational image)

The rescue and search operation continued on Tuesday with NDRF personnel also joining the operation. Police officials said that some cylinders were recovered from the site. Police officials said that the operation is being carried out in a coordinated manner to locate any remaining victims trapped under the debris and to recover human remains, if any.

The blaze broke out around 2.45am on Monday in a four-storey building near UCO bank. According to police, the building, constructed of wood and mud, was being used for commercial as well as residential purposes. The ground and first floors were used as shops, while the third and fourth floors were occupied by migrant families from Bihar and Nepal.

It took the fire tenders around seven hours to douse the fire, local officials said. Meanwhile, an FIR under section 287 BNS has already been registered at Arki police station.

While three people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in the incident, seven Nepalese-origin persons are still untraced.

The teams deployed at the site included 10 SDRF personnel, 33 NDRF personnel, 34 personnel of Home Guards and 35 from police. “The rescue teams are systematically removing debris and rubble from the collapsed structures and conducting a thorough search. Special care is being taken to avoid further collapse and to ensure the safety of the rescue personnel,” Solan police said in a statement.

Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said, “Legal action has been initiated against the owner under Essential Commodities Act and the investigation in the matter is underway. Some cylinders were recovered from the site.”

Meanwhile, he also added that the rescue and search operation will also continue on Wednesday.

Officials said that a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with a dog squad, arrived at the scene on Tuesday and resumed the search and rescue operation for people trapped under the debris. Previously, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Department, Police, and local administration had been conducting search and rescue operations since Monday.