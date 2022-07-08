Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs

A soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district .

The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He, along with his colleague, Mukesh Kumar, was injured at a firing range near the line of control at around 2pm. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to a garrison hospital, where Choubey succumbed.

“Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of Mahar Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Jhullas Firing Ranges in Rajouri sector on Wednesday. GOC Whiteknight_IA & all ranks salute the braveheart for supreme sacrifice,” White Knight Corps posted on its Twitter handle.

Army porter injured in mine blast

An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The blast occurred in Dallan sector, leaving Tanveer Hussain injured, they said. He was admitted to the military hospital at Poonch for treatment, they said.

(With agency inputs)