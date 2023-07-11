Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 11, 2023 01:57 AM IST

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Poonch district. He was part of a routine patrol when the accident occurred.

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Kirni area on Sunday evening, officials said.

Picture for representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

“A soldier, part of a routine patrol, accidentally stepped onto a landmine along the LoC in Kirni area causing a blast. The soldier suffered injuries in the accident. He was shifted to a garrison hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” said an army official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
line of control soldier
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP