Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Kirni area on Sunday evening, officials said.

Picture for representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

“A soldier, part of a routine patrol, accidentally stepped onto a landmine along the LoC in Kirni area causing a blast. The soldier suffered injuries in the accident. He was shifted to a garrison hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” said an army official.