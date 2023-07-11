Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 11, 2023 01:57 AM IST

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Poonch district. He was part of a routine patrol when the accident occurred.

A soldier was injured in a landmine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district’s Kirni area on Sunday evening, officials said.

Picture for representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
“A soldier, part of a routine patrol, accidentally stepped onto a landmine along the LoC in Kirni area causing a blast. The soldier suffered injuries in the accident. He was shifted to a garrison hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” said an army official.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
