Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Soldier on leave goes missing, Chandigarh police launch probe
chandigarh news

Soldier on leave goes missing, Chandigarh police launch probe

Chandigarh police have launched a probe after a soldier, who was supposed to return from leave on February 8, went missing.
Chandigarh police launched a probe after soldier on leave goes missing. (HT File)
Chandigarh police launched a probe after soldier on leave goes missing. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police have launched a probe after a soldier, who was supposed to return from leave on February 8, went missing.

Brig Giriraj Singh from Western Command, Chandimandir, complained to the police that Naik Raj Kumar Khatik was granted 30-day paid leave from January 10 to February 8.

The soldier hails from Visheshwar Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and lives in the government accommodation in Sector E, Chandimandir Cantt.

Brig Singh reported that according to Khatik’s wife he was missing since January 25 and had neither returned home nor reported for duty.

Taking note of the complaint, police have lodged an FIR under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station and are working to trace the soldier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out