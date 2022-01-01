Some forces playing dirty politics for political gains: Kejriwal in Patiala

Claiming that the Golden Temple sacrilege case and Ludhiana bomb blast were orchestrated, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that some forces were playing dirty politics to disturb peace of Punjab for political gains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking while leading a peace march in Patiala, Kejriwal said, “Some people have started their dirty deeds. An attempt of desecration was made at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a bomb exploded in Ludhiana. Such attempts are being made to break the communal harmony of Punjab and disturb the peace and tranquillity here.”

Accompanied by AAP’s state president Bhagwant Mann and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab had no faith in these parties.

Slamming Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, Kejriwal said, “The ruling Congressmen are not concerned for Punjab as they are fighting among themselves for the chief minister’s seat. Channi government is the weakest Punjab has ever seen and it has failed to restore peace in the state.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP supremo also questioned the timing of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, bomb blasts and terror activities. “It all started just before the elections. That is why Punjabis need to be extremely vigilant and united,” he added.

Kejriwal said in the Golden Temple lynching case, the Congress government had promised to identify and arrest the conspirators within 48 hours. “This announcement has not been fulfilled yet,” he said adding that peace and prosperity of Punjab would not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost.

Kejriwal said people of Punjab were well aware of “selfish, opportunistic and mafia forces like the Congress, Captain, Badals and the BJP”.

“Therefore, for the 2022 elections, the people have made up their mind to remove these corrupt people from powerful positions. The people of Chandigarh have recently shown this after Delhi,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP pursuing policy of hatred: Bhagwant

Accusing the BJP of pursuing a policy of hatred, Bhagwant Mann said, “People of Chandigarh have shown that they wanted a policy of communal harmony and development. The state has to keep an eye on ill intenders because whenever elections come, sacrilege, bomb blasts and other incendiary incidents are carried out on the land of Punjab.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON