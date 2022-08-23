Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday

The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa’s Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday after her family gives the consent, who are scheduled to arrive in the southern state tomorrow.

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play. However, they will await the autopsy report before deciding the next course of action.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding further,” deputy superintendent of police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

The BJP leader was brought to the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna not far from where she was staying in an unconscious state but doctors declared that she had succumbed to probable heart attack.

Her body was later shifted to the morgue at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.