Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase

BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 01:05 PM IST

BJP leader, actress and TikTok star Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa

Sonali Phogat. (Anil Dayal/ HT File Photo)
Sonali Phogat. (Anil Dayal/ HT File Photo)
ByPawan Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, was a flamboyant leader with a big fan following on social media, and used her popularity to garner support in Haryana politics during the 2019 assembly elections.

The 43-year-old made her electoral debut when she was pitted against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi (who is now in the BJP) in one of the most keenly watched contests in Haryana. Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, was then a three-time MLA.

Despite being known as a social media sensation and popular because of her videos, Phogat failed to make a mark in the elections from the Adampur seat. However, the defeat did not hamper her popularity across the spectrum.

Also Read:Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: 5 Things about the BJP leader and actress

A 10th class pass out, Phogat got the opportunity to launch her political innings in the Jat-dominated Adampur assembly seat, and neatly crafted her image as a grassroots politician.

In June 2020, the erstwhile TikTok star-turned-BJP leader courted controversy when she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with her footwear during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi.

The videos had gone viral on social media, and both the BJP leader and Singh lodged complaints against each other.

Her last political engagement was when she was seen at her farm house with Bishnoi after he joined the BJP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Sharma

    Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Punjab’s Chief-of-Bureau, Hindustan Times. In the past 16 years, stints in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh including, he has done high-impact stories on Tibetan affairs, judiciary, politics and corruption in governments.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive district seeing as both Congress and BJP had scheduled programmes in on August 26, which would be attended by more than a lakh people each.

    Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned

    The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the committees must be constituted for every institute which has been selected for Karnataka Institute of Technology.

    Prepare vision document for development of Visvesvaraiah College: CM Bommai

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed state officials to prepare a vision document for the development of Bangalore University's Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Higher Education Department Principle Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and others.

  • After searching the hotel premises, the threat turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious thing was found. (File image)

    Mumbai hotel gets hoax call, caller demands 5 cr to help diffuse bombs: Police

    A case was registered against an unidentified person on Tuesday after he reportedly called the landline number of Lalit Hotel in Vile Parle east near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and told the staff that four bombs were planted inside the hotel premises, police said. According to police, the call was received from a mobile phone number at 6:10pm on Monday.

  • Security personnel of gated communities say that the misconduct towards them is a regular occurrence and they only tolerate the insults because they have to earn their livelihood. (Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only)

    Educated log toh humein kuch samajhte hi nahin hain, rue NCR security guards

    On Sunday, a video of a Noida resident assaulting the security guard of her posh housing society went viral, sparking a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Noidawoman. Another guard, Vikram, who earns ₹12,500 per month, rues, “Educated log security guard ko kuch samajhte hi nahin hain. Balki hum hi safety provide karte hai society mein. Humare saath us tarah se behaviour nahin hota hai jaise hona chahiye.”

  • For the martyr’s children, the financial assistance every month is revised to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 per child. (File image)

    Gujarat CM announces hike in martyr’s kin compensation from 1 lakh to 1 cr

    Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday decided to increase the compensation for the widows, families of martyred soldiers of the state to ₹1crore, revising an earlier resolution that granted ₹1lakh compensation, according to an official statement. The assistance, to be paid to the dependents of the martyred soldiers of Gujarat, will be from the chief minister's Jawan Relief Fund, it said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out