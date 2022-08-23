BJP’s Sonali Phogat was a political personality with a big social media fanbase
BJP leader, actress and TikTok star Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sonali Phogat, who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa, was a flamboyant leader with a big fan following on social media, and used her popularity to garner support in Haryana politics during the 2019 assembly elections.
The 43-year-old made her electoral debut when she was pitted against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi (who is now in the BJP) in one of the most keenly watched contests in Haryana. Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, was then a three-time MLA.
Despite being known as a social media sensation and popular because of her videos, Phogat failed to make a mark in the elections from the Adampur seat. However, the defeat did not hamper her popularity across the spectrum.
Also Read:Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: 5 Things about the BJP leader and actress
A 10th class pass out, Phogat got the opportunity to launch her political innings in the Jat-dominated Adampur assembly seat, and neatly crafted her image as a grassroots politician.
In June 2020, the erstwhile TikTok star-turned-BJP leader courted controversy when she thrashed Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh with her footwear during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi.
The videos had gone viral on social media, and both the BJP leader and Singh lodged complaints against each other.
Her last political engagement was when she was seen at her farm house with Bishnoi after he joined the BJP.
-
Prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu from Aug 24 to 27, liquor sale banned
The Kodagu district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in the district between 6 am on August 24 and 6 pm on August 27, there by denying permission for Congress' protest and BJP's 'Jana Jagruthi Samavesha'. Kodagu Deputy Commissioner B C Satish issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, aimed at maintaining peace, and law and order in the district.
-
Prepare vision document for development of Visvesvaraiah College: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday instructed state officials to prepare a vision document for the development of Bangalore University's Visvesvaraiah College of Engineering. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Minister Dr C.N.Ashwath Narayana, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM Principle Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) ISN Prasad, Higher Education Department Principle Secretary Rashmi Mahesh and others.
-
Mumbai hotel gets hoax call, caller demands ₹5 cr to help diffuse bombs: Police
A case was registered against an unidentified person on Tuesday after he reportedly called the landline number of Lalit Hotel in Vile Parle east near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and told the staff that four bombs were planted inside the hotel premises, police said. According to police, the call was received from a mobile phone number at 6:10pm on Monday.
-
Educated log toh humein kuch samajhte hi nahin hain, rue NCR security guards
On Sunday, a video of a Noida resident assaulting the security guard of her posh housing society went viral, sparking a social media frenzy with the hashtag #Noidawoman. Another guard, Vikram, who earns ₹12,500 per month, rues, “Educated log security guard ko kuch samajhte hi nahin hain. Balki hum hi safety provide karte hai society mein. Humare saath us tarah se behaviour nahin hota hai jaise hona chahiye.”
-
Gujarat CM announces hike in martyr’s kin compensation from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 cr
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday decided to increase the compensation for the widows, families of martyred soldiers of the state to ₹1crore, revising an earlier resolution that granted ₹1lakh compensation, according to an official statement. The assistance, to be paid to the dependents of the martyred soldiers of Gujarat, will be from the chief minister's Jawan Relief Fund, it said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics