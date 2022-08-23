Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack: 5 points about the BJP leader and actress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, actress and Tik-Tok star Sonali Phogat passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack in Goa. Sonali Phogat, who has also contested in the last assembly election in Haryana, had posted a new profile picture on her social media accounts roughly 12 hours before she died. Sonali lost her husband in 2016, with whom she had a daughter named Yashodhara.

5 things to know about Sonali Phogat

1. As per media reports, Phogat started her acting career with the TV serial ‘Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma’ in 2016. After this, she appeared in several Haryanvi and Punjabi films and music videos.

2. Sonali Phogat gained immense popularity after she entered TV series Big Boss 14 as a wildcard contestant in the year 2020.

3. In the year 2016, Sonali’s husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances, new agencies reported. His body was found in a field near the farmhouse by his family members.

4. Sonali had contested the last assembly election on BJP’s ticket from Adampur Assembly constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

5. Sonali is survived by her parents, a brother, and a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

