BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

Published on Aug 23, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Phogat contested the last assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

BJP leader Sonali Phogat(HT FILE)
ByHT News Desk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after suffering a heart attack on Monday night in Goa, a family member said. She had gone to Goa with a few of her staff members. She was 43.

Phogat was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Bhuthan village in Haryana's Fatehabad. She contested the 2019 assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress. After resigning as the Adampur legislator, Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat.

Sonali Phogat rose to fame as a Bigg Boss 14 contestant as a wild card entry and had a huge following on TikTok, while it was still accessible in India.

Hours before her death, she posted a video from her official Instagram account wearing a pink dupatta as a head wrap with Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’ playing in the background. She also changed her Twitter profile picture in the same attire.

Sonali Phogat had once landed in a controversy when she had beaten up a member of Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh two years ago. She has reportedly thrashed him while alleging him of abusing hurls at her.

    HT News Desk

sonali phogat
