Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur

Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared.

Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls.

“Now, we both are in the BJP and today we discussed many political issues. We have decided to improve the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other areas by working jointly,” she added.

The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20. This assembly seat has been dominated by Bishnoi’s family for the last 55 years and now he is pushing for his son Bhavya Bishnoi to contest the bypoll as a BJP nominee.

Bypoll a prestige issue for Hooda, Bishnoi

This byelection will be a prestige issue for former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Bishnoi as both of them have been carrying political clout. After resigning as Adampur MLA, Bishnoi had challenged Hooda to contest against him or his son Bhavya to know the reality of his popularity. This will be the first political test for the Leader of the Opposition Hooda since he assumed total control over the party’s leadership in the state after “sidelining all his rivals, including Bishnoi”.

Rajya Sabha MP and Hooda’s son Deepender Hooda had carried out a 12-km foot march covering three villages of the Adampur constituency on August 12 and two days later, his father interacted with party workers in Hisar, of which the Adampur assembly segment is a part.

Retired political science professor from Bhiwani Anant Ram said the byelection will be a litmus test for Bishnoi as well as Hooda.

“The first challenge before Bishnoi is to secure a ticket for his son Bhavya and then ensure his victory from his family citadel. Hooda will make all efforts to defeat Bishnoi family members from here and the last week’s visits of him and his son Deepender shows their intent. Hooda’s loyal and former Union minister Jai Prakash and six-time legislator Sampat Singh have put their weight behind to defeat Bishnoi from Adampur, which is dominated by Jat voters. Both parties will try to polarise the byelection on caste lines,” he added.

As per political commentators, it is interesting to see whether BJP leader Birender Singh and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will seek votes for Bishnoi in the bypoll.

“Everyone saw a fierce election campaign in the Hisar Lok Sabha in 2019, where Singh’s son Brijendra Singh, Dushyant and Kuldeep’s son Bhavya contested in which BJP’s Brijendra secured a thumping victory and Bhavya lost his security. Earlier, Kuldeep had defeated Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala twice in the general polls and lost to Dushyant in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar. These three political families are arch rivals to each other and the BJP-JJP is running a coalition government in Haryana, so it is interesting to see whether all the three families share a joint stage or not,” said Rohtak-based political analyst Satish Tyagi.

He said Bishnoi is eying the BJP ticket from the Hisar Lok Sabha in the 2024 polls and his ambitions might stop Brijendra and Dushyant from putting weight behind his family member in the byelection.