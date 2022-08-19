Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to BJP from Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started campaigning for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared
Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls.
“Now, we both are in the BJP and today we discussed many political issues. We have decided to improve the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other areas by working jointly,” she added.
The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20. This assembly seat has been dominated by Bishnoi’s family for the last 55 years and now he is pushing for his son Bhavya Bishnoi to contest the bypoll as a BJP nominee.
Bypoll a prestige issue for Hooda, Bishnoi
This byelection will be a prestige issue for former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kuldeep Bishnoi as both of them have been carrying political clout. After resigning as Adampur MLA, Bishnoi had challenged Hooda to contest against him or his son Bhavya to know the reality of his popularity. This will be the first political test for the Leader of the Opposition Hooda since he assumed total control over the party’s leadership in the state after “sidelining all his rivals, including Bishnoi”.
Rajya Sabha MP and Hooda’s son Deepender Hooda had carried out a 12-km foot march covering three villages of the Adampur constituency on August 12 and two days later, his father interacted with party workers in Hisar, of which the Adampur assembly segment is a part.
Retired political science professor from Bhiwani Anant Ram said the byelection will be a litmus test for Bishnoi as well as Hooda.
“The first challenge before Bishnoi is to secure a ticket for his son Bhavya and then ensure his victory from his family citadel. Hooda will make all efforts to defeat Bishnoi family members from here and the last week’s visits of him and his son Deepender shows their intent. Hooda’s loyal and former Union minister Jai Prakash and six-time legislator Sampat Singh have put their weight behind to defeat Bishnoi from Adampur, which is dominated by Jat voters. Both parties will try to polarise the byelection on caste lines,” he added.
As per political commentators, it is interesting to see whether BJP leader Birender Singh and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala will seek votes for Bishnoi in the bypoll.
“Everyone saw a fierce election campaign in the Hisar Lok Sabha in 2019, where Singh’s son Brijendra Singh, Dushyant and Kuldeep’s son Bhavya contested in which BJP’s Brijendra secured a thumping victory and Bhavya lost his security. Earlier, Kuldeep had defeated Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala twice in the general polls and lost to Dushyant in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Hisar. These three political families are arch rivals to each other and the BJP-JJP is running a coalition government in Haryana, so it is interesting to see whether all the three families share a joint stage or not,” said Rohtak-based political analyst Satish Tyagi.
He said Bishnoi is eying the BJP ticket from the Hisar Lok Sabha in the 2024 polls and his ambitions might stop Brijendra and Dushyant from putting weight behind his family member in the byelection.
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
Section of SAD leaders to meet on Aug 20 in Sangrur
Amid the turmoil created in the Shiromani Akali Dal following the recommendations of the Jhundan panel report and the subsequent dismantling of the party's organisational structure by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a section of SAD leaders are expected to meet in Sangrur on August 20 to discuss the “way forward for party's betterment.” The party leaders will meet on the day after a rally fixed to mark the barsi of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states. Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
5,000 default in payment of ₹3.50 crore water, sewerage bills in Karnal
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings of Smart City Karnal did not pay their water supply and sewerage bills amounting to Rs 3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a list of defaulters. The officials have prepared a list of the defaulting residents and notices are being issued to them for the immediate recovery of the dues.
