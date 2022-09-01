Sonali Phogat’s death case: Goa Police collects evidence, records family’s statements

Strap:

: A two-member team of Goa police, which is probing the death of actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, reached Hisar on Wednesday and recorded statements of her family members besides collecting evidence, amid repeated demands by her relatives for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

The team reached Sadar police station in Hisar and recorded the statements of Sonali’s brothers- Rinku Dhaka, Vatan Dhaka, her brother-in-law Aman Punia.

The team members along with Sadar police cops visited Phogat’s farm house at Dhandhoor village, which is 10 kilometres away from Hisar, and recorded the statements of Sonali’s mother Santosh Dhaka, her daughter Yashodhra, sister Remain, nephew Sachin and Vikas.

Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said they have recorded the statement of Phogat’s family members and collected some evidence.

“We have taken Sonali Phogat’s phone from her family. We are probing the case thoroughly and the investigation is underway,” he added.

Phogat’s brother Vatan said they have handed over the phone call recording between his nephew Sachin and main accused Sudhir Sangwan.

“We are not satisfied with the Goa police probe and the government should hand over the investigation to the Central bureau of Investigation (CBI). We suspect that Sudhir Sangwan had an obscene video of Sonali and he had been blackmailing her and threatening to put it on social media,” he added.

The Dhaka Khap led by its Haryana president Dinesh Dhaka protested and raised slogans against Goa police at Phogat’s farm house in Hisar.

Phogat’s mother Santosh Dhaka said the Goa police had asked her when she had talked to her daughter for the last time and she told them everything.

Hisar police detains Phogat’s computer operator

Hisar Sadar police have detained Phogat’s computer operator and Sudhir Sangwan’s aide Shivam for allegedly misplacing a laptop, a digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras and stealing some documents from her farm house at Dhandhoor village. Phogat’s family members had accused Shivam of trying to destroy some evidence on the directions of Sangwan.

Political leaders pay condolences

Haryana BJP state president OP Dhankar, former Aam Aadmi party state chief Naveen Jaihind, INLD leader Umed Lohan and many other politicians visited Phogat’s farm house and paid condolences.

Dhankar said the family was demanding a CBI probe and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already written to Goa chief minister, urging him to handover the case to CBI.

“I will also urge the Goa chief minister to handover the case to the CBI,” he added. ENDS