Sonepat farmer dies of cardiac arrest at Singhu

37-year-old farmer had attended Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh recently
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Farmers attending the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against the Centre’s farm laws on September 5. The Sonepat farmer had also taken part in the meet. (PTI photo)

A 37-year-old farmer from Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, who was participating in the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farmer laws near KFC Mall at Singhu border, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, police said.

The farmer, Manoj Sharma, had also attended the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh recently.

He had been active in the farm stir since the farmers camped at Delhi’s borders in November last year.

Officials of Kundli police station reached the spot and sent the body to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem.

“We have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPc and started investigation,” a spokesman of Sonepat police said.

