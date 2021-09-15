Sonepat farmer dies of cardiac arrest at Singhu

A 37-year-old farmer from Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan, who was participating in the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farmer laws near KFC Mall at Singhu border, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, police said.

The farmer, Manoj Sharma, had also attended the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s mahapanchayat at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Also read: Farmers are angry for valid reasons, but there are no easy solutions

He had been active in the farm stir since the farmers camped at Delhi’s borders in November last year.

Officials of Kundli police station reached the spot and sent the body to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem.

“We have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPc and started investigation,” a spokesman of Sonepat police said.