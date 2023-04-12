Skeletal remains found at Sonepat farmhouse: Police remand of accused extended by 3 days

The police remand of a Sonepat resident, accused of killing a 22-year-old woman from Rohtak whose skeletal remains were recovered from a farmhouse in Garhi Jhanjhara village of Sonepat last week, has been extended by three days.

Police remand of a Sonepat resident, accused of killing a 22-year-old woman from Rohtak whose skeletal remains were recovered from a farmhouse in Garhi Jhanjhara village of Sonepat last week. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhiwani CIA in-charge inspector Ravindra said the accused, Sunil alias Shilu, had confessed to killing the victim, Monika, whom he had secretly married without legally separating from his first wife.

Monika had secured an educational visa to Canada, and the accused was hoping to go there with her help.

“But Monika was adamant on staying in India with him. Besides, the accused’s wife had also started suspecting him of cheating, which was leading to arguments on a daily basis. With Monika too refusing to go back to Canada, the accused grew worried that she may not help him move abroad and thus planned to eliminate her,” revealed the CIA in-charge. Monika was aware of the accused’s first marriage, the cop revealed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had allegedly killed her on June 29, 2022, pumping two bullets in her head. Later, he dug a pit in his farmhouse and buried her body there. Her family had initially suspected that Sunil may have abducted her and filed a complaint on November 16 last year after failing to get in touch with her, despite receiving information that she had flown back to India.