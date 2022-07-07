Soon, 2 over-bridges to cut travel time between Kalka, Zirakpur

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved two over-bridges, which are likely to reduce travel time between Kalka and Zirakpur and alleviate traffic jams on the stretch by next year.

NHAI has already floated tenders for the 60-m wide over-bridges, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has invited bids for the “construction and site improvement of the four-lane national highway (NH-22) on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo junction.”

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said, “The two over-bridges (exit and entry lanes) will connect Sectors 20 and 21 with Sectors 2 and 4. The structures will be built on the Kalka-Zirakpur national highway.”

A 12-month timeline has been stipulated for completing the construction work, and the company that gets the tender will look after the maintenance of the over-bridges for 10 years.

Underpass on Zirakpur-Kalka Expressway in pipeline

An underpass on the Zirakpur-Kalka Expressway is also in the pipeline. The project, which was approved by NHAI in 2021, will help solve the traffic woes in Sector 20 and 21.

“At present, all commuters have to cross the Sector 20-21 light-point to reach Zirakpur. However, once the underpass comes up between Sector 12A and the Industrial Area, residents will not have to take this congested route,” Gupta said, adding that the underpass will also provide a direct link to the highway for those travelling to Delhi and Patiala.

The underpass, which will be built by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at the cost of ₹25 crore, will reduce traffic congestion at the Sector 20 light point by around 40%. “It will take a year to complete construction work. Trees are being felled for the project,” Gupta said.

The underpass was a long pending demand of those residing in Sectors 20, 21, and 12 as they have trouble crossing the highway. Traffic snarls are routinely witnessed on the stretch in peak hours, from 8am to 11am and around 5pm.