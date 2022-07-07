Soon, 2 over-bridges to cut travel time between Kalka, Zirakpur
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved two over-bridges, which are likely to reduce travel time between Kalka and Zirakpur and alleviate traffic jams on the stretch by next year.
NHAI has already floated tenders for the 60-m wide over-bridges, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has invited bids for the “construction and site improvement of the four-lane national highway (NH-22) on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo junction.”
Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said, “The two over-bridges (exit and entry lanes) will connect Sectors 20 and 21 with Sectors 2 and 4. The structures will be built on the Kalka-Zirakpur national highway.”
A 12-month timeline has been stipulated for completing the construction work, and the company that gets the tender will look after the maintenance of the over-bridges for 10 years.
Underpass on Zirakpur-Kalka Expressway in pipeline
An underpass on the Zirakpur-Kalka Expressway is also in the pipeline. The project, which was approved by NHAI in 2021, will help solve the traffic woes in Sector 20 and 21.
“At present, all commuters have to cross the Sector 20-21 light-point to reach Zirakpur. However, once the underpass comes up between Sector 12A and the Industrial Area, residents will not have to take this congested route,” Gupta said, adding that the underpass will also provide a direct link to the highway for those travelling to Delhi and Patiala.
The underpass, which will be built by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at the cost of ₹25 crore, will reduce traffic congestion at the Sector 20 light point by around 40%. “It will take a year to complete construction work. Trees are being felled for the project,” Gupta said.
The underpass was a long pending demand of those residing in Sectors 20, 21, and 12 as they have trouble crossing the highway. Traffic snarls are routinely witnessed on the stretch in peak hours, from 8am to 11am and around 5pm.
-
Close shave for 15 students as bus skids into waterlogged ditch in Zirakpur
Fifteen students had a narrow escape after their school bus skidded into a waterlogged open drain in Daulat Singhwala village in Phabat area of Zirakpur. The bus, which was ferrying students of Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, was making way for another school bus when it skidded into the overflowing drain. The bus tilted in the drain, but passersby and parents were able to rescue the children through the driver's window.
-
Three missing as car washes away near Nayagaon
Tricity residents woke up to heavy rainfall for the second time this month on Wednesday. Three people went missing after a taxi, shuttling two commuters, was swept away in a flashflood in the Patiala-Ki-Rao rivulet as the driver attempted to cross the causeway in Tanda Village near Nayagaon. The owner of the vehicle, Rakesh Kumar told the police that Gaurav had called him saying two people, travelling to Baddi, had booked his cab.
-
97mm rain: witnesses wettest July day in 5 years
Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall between 6am and 8.30am, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, as per the India Meteorological Department. It received another 0.9mm of rainfall during the day. The maximum precipitation till 8.30am was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory (97mm), 49.2mm rain was recorded at the airport observatory, 77.5mm rain in Panchkula and 74.5 mm rain in Mohali.
-
One flight cancelled, 19 delayed at Chandigarh airport due to inclement weather
A flight from Mumbai was cancelled and 19 others were delayed at the Chandigarh International Airport due to inclement weather on Wednesday. Go First flight G8-2506, was unable to take off due to heavy downpour in Mumbai. While 11 flights arrived late, eight departed late. Two Alliance Air flights from Himachal Pradesh were delayed by over an hour due to heavy rainfall in the hill state.
-
Monsoon catches Panchkula on the wrong foot again
With showers lashing Panchkula on Wednesday, many sectors were flooded with rainwater and cars were seen ploughing through knee-deep water in several areas. Despite the meteorological department's timely warning regarding the arrival of monsoon, the civic body failed to resolve the recurring waterlogging issue, which has been plaguing residents for decades. Just after a few hours of downpour, waterlogging was observed several areas, with Sector 19, the last sector bordering Punjab, the worst affected.
