Soon, get same-day licences in Punjab as AI fast-tracks driving tests

In two months, driving licence applicants in Punjab could walk out with the document the same day they take the test, as the state moves to roll out an AI-driven evaluation system across its driving test centres.

The tenders are scheduled to be opened on May 7, with the new system expected to be operational over the next few weeks. (HT)

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The Punjab State Transport Society (PSTS) has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to upgrade and manage the 32 Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) using AI-powered technology. The tenders are scheduled to be opened on May 7, with the new system expected to be operational over the next few weeks.

At the heart of the overhaul is an automated, AI-based evaluation process that removes human intervention, ensuring that only genuinely skilled drivers are granted licences while also cutting down waiting time. This is seen as a crucial step towards improving road safety, as untrained drivers are often linked to accidents.

The advanced system has already been implemented through a pilot project at the Mohali Regional Transport Authority, where AI-based testing has produced clear benefits compared to the previous manually evaluated driving tests.

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{{^usCountry}} Since its introduction in Mohali in May last year, the system has brought down pass rates from over 90% to 42%, reflecting a far stricter and transparent assessment of driving skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since its introduction in Mohali in May last year, the system has brought down pass rates from over 90% to 42%, reflecting a far stricter and transparent assessment of driving skills. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Comprehensive infra upgrade {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comprehensive infra upgrade {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of the revamp, all testing centres will be developed into RTO Seva Kendras, designed as one-stop service hubs offering facilities such as biometric verification, learner’s licence testing, helpdesks and comfortable waiting areas with basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the revamp, all testing centres will be developed into RTO Seva Kendras, designed as one-stop service hubs offering facilities such as biometric verification, learner’s licence testing, helpdesks and comfortable waiting areas with basic amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The system will also be integrated with online platforms, enabling applicants to book test appointments, submit applications and track licence status digitally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system will also be integrated with online platforms, enabling applicants to book test appointments, submit applications and track licence status digitally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior transport department official said such reforms were long overdue, given the increasing number of vehicles on Punjab’s roads and the growing demand for licences. “A technology-driven system will not only improve efficiency and transparency but also enhance accountability within the department. Same-day licence delivery, digital services and upgraded infrastructure will also make the process far more citizen-friendly,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior transport department official said such reforms were long overdue, given the increasing number of vehicles on Punjab’s roads and the growing demand for licences. “A technology-driven system will not only improve efficiency and transparency but also enhance accountability within the department. Same-day licence delivery, digital services and upgraded infrastructure will also make the process far more citizen-friendly,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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The state had earlier floated a similar RFP in September last year, but none of the participating agencies qualified.

The initiative follows a vigilance crackdown at RTA offices and driving test centres in April last year, which had uncovered instances of malpractice in the licensing process. A total of 16 FIRs were registered, and 24 individuals—including private agents and some government officials—were arrested across districts such as Mohali, Ludhiana and Jalandhar for charging illegal fees to expedite licence processing or manipulate test results.

A smoother road to your licence

The AI-powered Harnessing Automobile for Safety (HAMS) system, a Microsoft Research product, aims to ensure that only competent drivers, fully aware of road safety rules, are granted licences, while also eliminating human intervention and malpractices in the testing process.

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The system has already been successfully implemented in Mohali and will now be rolled out at the other 32 Automated Driving Test Tracks across Punjab

Using iris scanning and facial recognition, the technology ensures that no proxy candidates can appear for the test

Once inside the test track, a smartphone equipped with the AI-powered HAMS mobile app will be mounted inside the vehicle to evaluate driving performance and adherence to traffic rules in real time.

At the end of the test, the app will automatically generate a pass or fail result without any manual intervention, leaving little scope for bias or manipulation.

Applicants who clear the test will receive their driving licences the same day, eliminating long waiting periods.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor ...Read More Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties. Read Less

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