Soon, hospital on wheels to treat ailing animals in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch a statewide veterinary ambulance network, hospital on wheels, this month, which will provide on-site treatment to injured and sick animals.

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Virender Kanwar said the Union government has sanctioned ₹7 crore – ₹4.96 crore under the tribal sub-plan and ₹1.44 crore under the Schedule Caste sub-plan components—for setting up mobile veterinary unit (MVUs). “In the initial phase, 44 MUVs will be stationed at block-level. One veterinary doctor and one para-veterinary worker will be assigned to every ambulance. The vans will be stationed at strategic locations to minimise travelling time,” the minister said.

Equipment needed for diagnosis, minor surgery, artificial insemination, and disease investigation will be installed in the ambulances. “These ambulances will also be fitted with hydraulic lifts, which will help the veterinarian to shift the animals to the nearest government facility, in case of emergency. Only animals that cannot be treated on site will be transported to hospitals,” he said.

“A round the clock veterinary telemedicine facility will also be launched with the toll-free number 1962,” he said, adding that the MUVs will be operated in public-private partnership (PPP), under which the state government will hire a private agency and provide them with budgetary support.

The project will cover the livestock population experiencing loss in milk production, decreased wool production and delayed maturity due to various livestock diseases caused by large-scale inter-state migration from adjoining states and lack of nutritious fodder.

As per the 2019 Livestock Census, the hill state has 43,78,757 ruminants. The facility will be a game-changer in the hard topographical features of the state.