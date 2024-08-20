Special cleanliness drive: Ludhiana MC plants saplings after cleaning garbage, sets up warning signs

Moving on with the five-day special cleanliness drive, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) continued cleaning garbage vulnerable points (GVP) across the city for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. As a part of its five-day cleanliness drive, the municipal corporation cleaned garbage vulnerable points from multiple areas of the city. (HT Photo)

After cleaning the GVPs, the civic body teams engaged in plantation drives for beautification of the respective sites from where garbage has been removed. Working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the civic body teams also installed warning hoardings that strict action will be taken against residents if they are caught dumping garbage at the said sites again.

On Tuesday, the drive was carried out at different areas including Ishmeet Singh Road, Sarabha Nagar; near Gill Road flyover, Sarabha Nagar, Lohara, Vishwakarma Chowk, Jalandhar bypass, old GT Road among other areas.

MC joint commissioner Inderpal also conducted surprise inspections in different areas falling under Zone C of MC on Tuesday. He directed the concerned civic body officials to ensure that garbage is not dumped at the site again by the residents.

MC joint commissioner (JC) Inderpal said under this five-day long drive, the GVPs have been cleaned on August 19 and 20. On August 21 and 22, plastic collection and plastic clogging drives would be organised to remove plastic bottles, multi-layered plastic etc from the open/green areas. These plastic items would then be taken to MRF facilities for recycling purposes. On August 23, Harit Punjab City Compost (compost prepared from the wet waste) would be distributed among the residents free of cost by organising camps in different parts of the city.

JC Inderpal said hoardings are also being installed at the GVPs to stop the residents from dumping the garbage at the sites again. The residents are being warned that action will be taken against them for violation under the solid waste management rules. The civic body teams have been directed to submit a daily report with the senior officials regarding the activities conducted in their respective areas and that report would then be submitted with the state government.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to participate in the drive and support the authorities in solid waste management by not dumping waste at vacant areas/plots. He also urged the residents to hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the garbage collectors.

Sandeep Rishi further stated that a number of steps are being taken to improve solid waste management in the city, but this target can be achieved only with the support of the residents.

Sandeep Rishi further stated that he has also directed the senior officials including JCs/Zonal Commissioners among others to monitor the situation at ground level.